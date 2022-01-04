  • Flagship Station of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Home of Florida Gators Athletics, and Jacksonville University Athletics
LAMM AT LARGE: Jaguars need a total overhaul

todayJanuary 4, 2022

Parity does work in the NFL. Look at this year’s playoff race. Very little is settled about the playoff schedule going into an historic 18th week.

That makes the plight of the Jaguars are the more unimageable.

3-29. Almost impossible. Worse, the Jaguars are going downhill. Except for an unexplainable 2017 season, the Jaguars have spent a decade mired in the cellar — AND there’s no light at the end of the tunnel.

This isn’t a team that needs one of these and a couple of those. It needs a total rebuild. OK, let’s keep quarterback Trevor Lawrence and hope he isn’t shell shocked. Punter Logan Cooke is a keeper.

It needs a complete makeover of the front office, and that includes scouting. It needs a new defense. It needs a new offense.

Where it once looked like an ideal spot for a new coach, now it’ll be a crapshoot to find the right coach. While NFL jobs are few, Jacksonville has become the place where head coaching careers go to die..

Written by: Taylor Doll

