LAMM AT LARGE: Jaguars need a total overhaul

Shad, you can’t possibly retain Trent Baalke as Jaguars GM
By Hays Carlyon I can’t believe I actually have to write this. Shad, you can’t retain Trent Baalke as general manager. I can’t believe that would even be a consideration. I was flabbergasted when I saw the report last week from NFL.com that you are keeping Baalke. I’m fearful, Shad. The Jaguars faithful has put up with a ton of on-field futility in your decade of ownership. But you’ve always seemed to care about winning. You spend on free […]